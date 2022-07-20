Barclays Lowers Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Price Target to €1,930.00

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from €2,220.00 ($2,242.42) to €1,930.00 ($1,949.49) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,400.00 ($2,424.24) to €1,970.00 ($1,989.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adyen from €3,150.00 ($3,181.82) to €2,800.00 ($2,828.28) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,777.78) to €2,070.00 ($2,090.91) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adyen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,340.83.

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $16.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89. Adyen has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

