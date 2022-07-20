Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DALXF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Trading Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $9.02 on Monday. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $12.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.