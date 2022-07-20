Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DALXF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.
Spartan Delta Trading Up 2.4 %
OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $9.02 on Monday. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $12.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24.
About Spartan Delta
Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spartan Delta (DALXF)
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.