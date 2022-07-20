ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.45% from the company’s current price.

ARX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.38.

ARC Resources Price Performance

TSE:ARX opened at C$15.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.24. The stock has a market cap of C$11.16 billion and a PE ratio of 24.37. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$7.51 and a 52 week high of C$22.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.67). The business had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 3.038982 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 63,341 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total value of C$1,241,806.64. In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 63,341 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total transaction of C$1,241,806.64. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Victor Berrett sold 13,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.54, for a total transaction of C$257,854.61. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,663.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

