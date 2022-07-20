East West Bancorp (EWBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect East West Bancorp to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect East West Bancorp to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC stock opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average of $77.05. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $93.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on East West Bancorp to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 55.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 297.1% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $437,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

