Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Price Target Cut to CHF 131

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from CHF 133 to CHF 131 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CFRUY. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 130 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 148 to CHF 120 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 158 to CHF 142 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.43.

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $10.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.42. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

