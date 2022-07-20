Norfolk Southern (NSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Norfolk Southern to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NSC opened at $236.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 169.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,284,000 after purchasing an additional 141,733 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1,703.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 143,976 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $41,065,000 after buying an additional 135,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 44,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,826,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.17.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

