Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 35.51%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.10. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,593,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,604,000 after buying an additional 44,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,659,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,973,000 after buying an additional 58,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,679,000 after buying an additional 419,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,932,000 after buying an additional 347,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,971,000 after buying an additional 26,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.