The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Boeing in a research note issued on Sunday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now expects that the aircraft producer will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.18.

Boeing Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $156.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.53. The stock has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.36. Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Boeing by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Boeing by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Boeing by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

