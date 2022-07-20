Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 29.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.42. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CFFN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1,009.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,687,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,165,000 after acquiring an additional 367,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,284,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,294,000 after acquiring an additional 262,540 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,289,000 after acquiring an additional 102,998 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

