First BanCorp. (FBP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $218.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.55 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect First BanCorp. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Stock Up 3.2 %

First BanCorp. stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 732,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $10,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 389.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 719,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,327,000 after purchasing an additional 544,469 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,085,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 342,076 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.