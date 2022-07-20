Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY22 guidance at $4.45-4.55 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,383 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.