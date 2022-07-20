Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) & Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) Head to Head Review

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) and Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Rakuten Group has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zadar Ventures has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Rakuten Group alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rakuten Group and Zadar Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rakuten Group $15.30 billion 0.48 -$1.22 billion ($1.13) -4.07 Zadar Ventures N/A N/A -$240,000.00 ($0.02) -3.65

Analyst Recommendations

Zadar Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rakuten Group. Rakuten Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zadar Ventures, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rakuten Group and Zadar Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rakuten Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Zadar Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Rakuten Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rakuten Group and Zadar Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rakuten Group -11.45% -17.10% -1.25% Zadar Ventures N/A -52.43% -45.38%

Summary

Zadar Ventures beats Rakuten Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rakuten Group

(Get Rating)

Rakuten Group, Inc. offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Books, an online bookstore; Rakuten Travel, an internet travel site; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservation service; Rakuten Fashion, an online fashion store; Rakuma, a flea market app; Rakuten Rewards, which offers online cash-back services; and Rakuten 24, an internet shopping site that sells medical supplies and daily necessities. It also offers mobile messaging and VoIP, performance marketing, and e-book services. The FinTech segment issues credit cards; offers internet banking, general and life insurance, and payment services; and operates online securities trading platform. The Mobile segment provides mobile communication, optical broadband line, and power supply services. The company was formerly known as Rakuten, Inc. and changed its name to Rakuten Group, Inc. in April 2021. Rakuten Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Zadar Ventures

(Get Rating)

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.