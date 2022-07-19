Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 767 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of META stock opened at $167.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $452.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.46. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,162 shares of company stock worth $8,982,367 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.56.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

