Spinnaker Trust Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,290 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,162 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,367 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $167.23 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $452.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.46.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.56.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

