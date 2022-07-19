Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 186 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Caterpillar by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $91,786,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $62,022,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $173.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.39.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

