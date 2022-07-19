Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 125 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.80. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

