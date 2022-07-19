MBL Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $158.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

