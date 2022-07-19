Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 710.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $462,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $387.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $427.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.17.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

