MBL Wealth LLC Takes $202,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,319 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.9 %

QCOM stock opened at $141.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.61 and a 200 day moving average of $150.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.08.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

