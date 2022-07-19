Signaturefd LLC Acquires 661 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.57 and its 200-day moving average is $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

