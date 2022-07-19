Spinnaker Trust Sells 157 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after purchasing an additional 274,160 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 434,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 229,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,470 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.17.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $387.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $427.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.