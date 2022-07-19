MBL Wealth LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 5,353 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,955 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 33,377 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Oracle by 10.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Stock Performance

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average of $76.58. The stock has a market cap of $187.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

