Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Boosted by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after buying an additional 501,064 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after buying an additional 2,228,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,906,000 after buying an additional 994,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.39.

Bank of America stock opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

