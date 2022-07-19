The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 116.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $301.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

