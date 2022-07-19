Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.03. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

