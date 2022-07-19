Financial Partners Group Inc Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

DE opened at $297.95 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.30. The company has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.94.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.