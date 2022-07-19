Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCIA Inc grew its position in Mastercard by 18.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 5.2% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 11.6% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Price Performance

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $331.01 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $321.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

