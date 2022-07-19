Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,652 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $210.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.44. The firm has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.18.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

