MBL Wealth LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 15.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,722,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $321.77 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $305.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.94.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,892,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,892,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,104,337 shares of company stock valued at $349,826,141 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.