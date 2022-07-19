Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

