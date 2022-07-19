MBL Wealth LLC Invests $216,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 148,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

