Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.1 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.46.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $170.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $116.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

