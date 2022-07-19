S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Barclays lowered their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.57.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $345.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $117.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.93. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

