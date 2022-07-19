Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $172.60 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.38.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

