1,074 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.12.

NYSE:AXP opened at $142.33 on Tuesday. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

