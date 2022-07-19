1,900 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $178.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.92. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

