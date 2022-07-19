Signaturefd LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $1,172,128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,792 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 20.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,616,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,105 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,614,000 after purchasing an additional 520,675 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $119.20 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.54.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

