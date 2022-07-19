MBL Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,280 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

NYSE:DUK opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.