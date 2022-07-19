Spinnaker Trust Purchases 111 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Boeing were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.18.

Shares of BA opened at $147.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

