The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 116.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at $59,989,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $301.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.27 and its 200-day moving average is $329.16. The stock has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

