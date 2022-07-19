WBH Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $229.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.10.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.