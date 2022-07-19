Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 229 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 16.0% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Southern by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.64. The company has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $77.24.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

