Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Acquires 278 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $56.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

