MBL Wealth LLC Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 47,901.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Altria Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,802,000 after purchasing an additional 836,243 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE MO opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

