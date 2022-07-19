1,146 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $816,519,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $295,397,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stryker by 6,917.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,195,000 after purchasing an additional 693,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Stryker by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $463,446,000 after purchasing an additional 371,008 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.88.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $189.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.67. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

