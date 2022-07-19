975 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $201.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

