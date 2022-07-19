Spinnaker Trust Has $258,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 151.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

DUK opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

