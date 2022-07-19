MBL Wealth LLC Takes $312,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $44.09.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.