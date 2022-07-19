MBL Wealth LLC Takes $312,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $44.09.

