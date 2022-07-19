MBL Wealth LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,760 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Starbucks by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $80.23 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average of $85.01. The company has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.