MBL Wealth LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX opened at $234.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $231.46 and a 52-week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

